Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.33 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Columbus McKinnon updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.50. 85 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $54.20. The company has a market cap of $955.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter worth $244,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 34.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 27.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 54,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after purchasing an additional 29,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

