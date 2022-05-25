Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHCT. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CHCT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.63. 74,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,705. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $918.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.72.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.