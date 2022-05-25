Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) PT Lowered to CHF 142

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from CHF 158 to CHF 142 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CFRUY. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 159 to CHF 167 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 165 to CHF 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 710,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,695. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

