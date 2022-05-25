Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Down 80.5% in May

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the April 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.11. 195,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $35.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

