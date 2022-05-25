Comparing AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AVITA Medical and Aethlon Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVITA Medical $29.23 million 4.65 -$26.58 million ($1.15) -4.74 Aethlon Medical $660,000.00 34.08 -$7.89 million ($0.60) -2.43

Aethlon Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AVITA Medical. AVITA Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aethlon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AVITA Medical and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVITA Medical -89.96% -26.41% -24.30% Aethlon Medical -2,823.49% -45.91% -43.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AVITA Medical and Aethlon Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVITA Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Aethlon Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

AVITA Medical currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 230.28%. Aethlon Medical has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 345.21%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than AVITA Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.0% of AVITA Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aethlon Medical beats AVITA Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AVITA Medical (Get Rating)

AVITA Medical Inc. operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin. Its lead product is RECELL System, a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin cells using a small sample of the patient's own skin for use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients eighteen years and older. The company has a research collaboration with the University of Colorado School of Medicine to establish pre-clinical proof-of-concept for a spray-on treatment of genetically corrected cells; and a research collaboration with Houston Methodist Research Institute to explore molecular reversal of cellular aging through a novel cell suspension delivery system. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to AVITA Medical Inc. in December 2020. AVITA Medical Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Valencia, California.

About Aethlon Medical (Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system. It is also developing TauSome, an exosomal biomarker candidate to diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy in living individuals. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hillman Cancer Center for studies related to head and neck cancer. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

