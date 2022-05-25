Comparing Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) & IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA)

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) and Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IDEX Biometrics ASA and Ebix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ebix 0 0 0 0 N/A

IDEX Biometrics ASA currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 269.23%. Ebix has a consensus price target of $150.00, suggesting a potential upside of 419.75%. Given Ebix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ebix is more favorable than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Ebix shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Ebix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and Ebix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Biometrics ASA $2.84 million 46.35 -$32.55 million ($3.59) -2.72 Ebix $994.94 million 0.90 $68.19 million $2.13 13.67

Ebix has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA. IDEX Biometrics ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ebix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

IDEX Biometrics ASA has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ebix has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and Ebix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Biometrics ASA -1,034.13% -117.95% -104.95% Ebix 6.64% 12.27% 5.47%

Summary

Ebix beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment. It primarily serves biometric payment card market, as well as offers its products and solutions for other markets, including access control, identification, healthcare, and the Internet of Things. The company was formerly known as Idex ASA and changed its name to IDEX Biometrics ASA in May 2019. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Ebix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ebix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions. The company operates P&C exchanges primarily in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, which facilitates the exchange of insurance data between brokers and insurance carriers with a focus on the areas of personal and commercial lines. Its exchange related products and services include travel exchanges and money transfer services; foreign exchange and outward remittance services; payment services; gift cards for consumers that can be redeemed at various merchants; and technology services for various providers in the areas of lending, wealth and asset management, and travel. The company's insurance exchanges related products and services include SaaS platform and related services; licensing of software; and professional services comprising setting up, customization, training, or consulting. Its risk compliance services cover certificates of insurance creation and tracking; consulting services comprising project management and development; and business process outsourcing services, including domain intensive project management, system consulting services, and claims adjudication/settlement services. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.