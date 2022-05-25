Comparing Enovix (ENVX) and Its Competitors

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Enovix to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Enovix alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Enovix and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Enovix Competitors 137 664 988 34 2.50

Enovix presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 248.84%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 80.30%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enovix is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Enovix has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix’s rivals have a beta of 0.35, meaning that their average stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enovix and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix N/A -$125.87 million -9.01 Enovix Competitors $646.25 million $19.61 million 4.05

Enovix’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Enovix. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix N/A -50.12% -32.99% Enovix Competitors -98.88% -11.85% -4.95%

Summary

Enovix rivals beat Enovix on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Enovix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.