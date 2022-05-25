Comparing Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

This table compares Golden Nugget Online Gaming and Paylocity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Nugget Online Gaming $128.24 million 3.53 $79.57 million N/A N/A Paylocity $635.63 million 14.15 $70.82 million $1.55 105.26

Golden Nugget Online Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paylocity.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and Paylocity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Nugget Online Gaming 0 2 0 0 2.00 Paylocity 0 2 12 0 2.86

Golden Nugget Online Gaming currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 367.13%. Paylocity has a consensus target price of $250.25, suggesting a potential upside of 53.39%. Given Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Golden Nugget Online Gaming is more favorable than Paylocity.

Volatility & Risk

Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paylocity has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.9% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of Paylocity shares are held by institutional investors. 49.4% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of Paylocity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Nugget Online Gaming and Paylocity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Nugget Online Gaming 62.05% -18.70% 30.42% Paylocity 11.06% 17.32% 2.51%

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey, Michigan, and West Virginia. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Paylocity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications. In addition, the company offers talent management solutions comprising recruiting and onboarding, as well as learning, performance, and compensation management; employee benefits management and third-party administrative solutions; modern workforce solutions consisting of community, premium video, survey, and peer recognition; and analytics and insights solutions covering modern workforce index, data insights, and reporting. Further, it provides implementation and training, client, and tax and regulatory services. The company's clients include for-profit and non-profit organizations across industries, including business services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, restaurants, retail, technology, and others. It sells its products through sales representatives. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.