Comparing Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) & Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Meta Materials and Ideal Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ideal Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ideal Power has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.71%. Given Ideal Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Meta Materials.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Meta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Meta Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meta Materials and Ideal Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Materials $4.08 million 133.04 -$91.00 million -0.26 -7.04 Ideal Power $580,000.00 114.01 -$4.77 million ($0.93) -12.04

Ideal Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Meta Materials. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Meta Materials has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Materials and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Materials -999.55% -18.65% -14.64% Ideal Power -6.76% -23.36% -21.68%

Summary

Meta Materials beats Ideal Power on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Materials (Get Rating)

Meta Materials Inc. invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans. The company also develops and produces nano-optic structures and color-shifting foils that are used in authentication and brand protection applications in various markets, including banknotes, secure government documents, and commercial branding, as well as engages in the research, development, and manufacture of smart materials. Its customers are OEM providers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, communications, energy, banknote and brand security, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Materials Inc. in June 2021. Meta Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

About Ideal Power (Get Rating)

Ideal Power Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

