Comparing Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD)

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Papa John's International alerts:

98.5% of Papa John’s International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of BT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Papa John’s International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Papa John’s International and BT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Papa John’s International 4.60% -75.29% 14.26% BT Brands 6.19% 12.44% 6.88%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Papa John’s International and BT Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Papa John’s International $2.07 billion 1.35 $120.02 million ($0.55) -141.58 BT Brands $8.45 million 1.75 $610,000.00 N/A N/A

Papa John’s International has higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Papa John’s International and BT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Papa John’s International 0 3 11 0 2.79 BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Papa John’s International currently has a consensus target price of $132.71, suggesting a potential upside of 70.43%. Given Papa John’s International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Papa John’s International is more favorable than BT Brands.

Summary

Papa John’s International beats BT Brands on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Papa John’s International (Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The company also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants under the Papa John's trademark internationally. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 5,650 Papa John's restaurants, which included 600 company-owned and 5,050 franchised restaurants in 50 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About BT Brands (Get Rating)

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.