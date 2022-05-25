Comparing South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) and Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC)

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) and Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of South32 shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.3% of Dakota Territory Resource shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares South32 and Dakota Territory Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South32 N/A N/A N/A Dakota Territory Resource N/A -51.11% -49.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares South32 and Dakota Territory Resource’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South32 $5.48 billion 2.85 -$195.00 million N/A N/A Dakota Territory Resource N/A N/A -$3.16 million N/A N/A

Dakota Territory Resource has lower revenue, but higher earnings than South32.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for South32 and Dakota Territory Resource, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South32 1 3 4 0 2.38 Dakota Territory Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

South32 has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dakota Territory Resource has a beta of -1.42, meaning that its stock price is 242% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

South32 beats Dakota Territory Resource on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South32 (Get Rating)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments. It has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, zinc, and other base metals. The company also exports its products. South32 Limited has a strategic alliance agreement with AusQuest Limited for exploration opportunity in gold-copper targets at the Gunanya Project. The company was formerly known as BHP Coal Holdings Pty Limited and changed its name to South32 Limited. South32 Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Dakota Territory Resource (Get Rating)

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in eight mineral properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and Homestake Paleoplacer properties covering an area of approximately 19,500 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota. The company was formerly known as Mustang Geothermal Corp and changed its name to Dakota Territory Resource Corp. in September 2012. Dakota Territory Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Lead, South Dakota.

