Comparing Zeta Global (ZETA) and Its Rivals

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) is one of 406 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Zeta Global to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Zeta Global alerts:

This table compares Zeta Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zeta Global -61.52% -389.93% -77.78% Zeta Global Competitors -30.57% -63.96% -7.33%

23.3% of Zeta Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Zeta Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zeta Global 0 2 7 0 2.78 Zeta Global Competitors 2886 13773 24958 692 2.55

Zeta Global presently has a consensus target price of $13.44, indicating a potential upside of 85.09%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 76.75%. Given Zeta Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zeta Global is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zeta Global and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zeta Global $458.34 million -$249.56 million -2.17 Zeta Global Competitors $1.74 billion $276.72 million -35,764.57

Zeta Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Zeta Global. Zeta Global is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Zeta Global peers beat Zeta Global on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Zeta Global (Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, and CDP+, which helps in consolidating multiple databases and internal and external data feeds and organize data based on needs and performance metrics. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.