Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,500

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,340 ($16.86) to GBX 1,500 ($18.88) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.02) to GBX 1,825 ($22.96) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.17) to GBX 2,050 ($25.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.54) to GBX 2,050 ($25.80) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.17) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,751.50 ($22.04).

CPG opened at GBX 1,738 ($21.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £31.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,684.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,651.21. Compass Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,395.50 ($17.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,841.98 ($23.18).

In other Compass Group news, insider Sundar Raman purchased 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,776 ($22.35) per share, with a total value of £89,332.80 ($112,410.72).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

