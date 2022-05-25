CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CompoSecure Inc. is a provider of premium financial payment cards and an emergent provider of cryptocurrency storage and security solutions. CompoSecure Inc., formerly known as DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp., is based in SOMERSET, N.J. “

Get CompoSecure alerts:

CMPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of CMPO traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,046. CompoSecure has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CompoSecure will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 63,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.81 per share, for a total transaction of $494,622.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,058,924 shares in the company, valued at $16,080,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Wilk bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $121,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,592,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,700,340.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 870,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,253,558.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CompoSecure by 120.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000.

About CompoSecure (Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CompoSecure (CMPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.