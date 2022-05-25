CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CompoSecure Inc. is a provider of premium financial payment cards and an emergent provider of cryptocurrency storage and security solutions. CompoSecure Inc., formerly known as DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp., is based in SOMERSET, N.J. “

Get CompoSecure alerts:

CMPO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

CMPO traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 78,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,030. CompoSecure has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CompoSecure will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Wilk bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $121,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,592,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,700,340.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc bought 5,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $41,053.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,749,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,988,225.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 870,135 shares of company stock worth $6,253,558.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CompoSecure by 120.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the first quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at $76,000.

CompoSecure Company Profile (Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CompoSecure (CMPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.