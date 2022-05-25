ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at Barclays

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $131.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COP. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP opened at $109.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.95 and its 200-day moving average is $88.72.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,903 shares of company stock worth $6,676,572 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $702,569,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,820 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.