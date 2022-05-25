Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CWCO. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Shares of CWCO stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $14.16. 152,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,113. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72.

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Water will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 392,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth about $2,508,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 20,180 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water (Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.