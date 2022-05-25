Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of CPSS stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. Consumer Portfolio Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $271.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, Chairman Charles E. Bradley, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $320,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Teri Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 321,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,812.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 80,647 shares of company stock valued at $894,040 and have sold 307,158 shares valued at $3,710,635. 48.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSS. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 45.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

