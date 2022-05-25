Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Context Therapeutics Inc. is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Context Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

CNTX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 183,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,372. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. Context Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $10.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

