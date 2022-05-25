Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, an increase of 976.8% from the April 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,152,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.17. 155,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.52.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1702 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.
About Continental Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAY)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.