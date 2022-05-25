Contrasting Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) & Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) and Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellebrite DI has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Adobe and Cellebrite DI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe 29.90% 36.47% 19.75% Cellebrite DI N/A -19.27% -1.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Adobe and Cellebrite DI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe 0 5 20 0 2.80 Cellebrite DI 0 0 7 0 3.00

Adobe currently has a consensus target price of $584.17, suggesting a potential upside of 46.63%. Cellebrite DI has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 148.92%. Given Cellebrite DI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cellebrite DI is more favorable than Adobe.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adobe and Cellebrite DI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe $15.79 billion 11.93 $4.82 billion $10.07 39.56 Cellebrite DI $246.25 million 3.54 $71.40 million N/A N/A

Adobe has higher revenue and earnings than Cellebrite DI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Adobe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Cellebrite DI shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Adobe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Adobe beats Cellebrite DI on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc. operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows members to access its creative products. This segment serves content creators, workers, marketers, educators, enthusiasts, communicators, and consumers. The Digital Experience segment provides an integrated platform and set of applications and services that enable brands and businesses to create, manage, execute, measure, monetize, and optimize customer experiences from analytics to commerce. This segment serves marketers, advertisers, agencies, publishers, merchandisers, merchants, web analysts, data scientists, developers, and executives across the C-suite. The Publishing and Advertising segment offers products and services, such as e-learning solutions, technical document publishing, web conferencing, document and forms platform, web application development, and high-end printing, as well as Advertising Cloud offerings. The company offers its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force and local field offices, as well as to end users through app stores and through its website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, software vendors and developers, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Adobe Systems Incorporated and changed its name to Adobe Inc. in October 2018. Adobe Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation. The company's Universal Forensic Extraction Device solution addresses problems in accessing digital information, including complicated device locks, encryption barriers, deleted and unknown content, and other obstacles that can prevent critical evidence from coming to light. It also offers Seeker solution that provides the ability to analyze video footage; OSINT Analyze, a real-time deep dive solution used to analyze open-source information, such as the surface web, deep web, and the dark web; and Crypto Tracer, which analyzes blockchain transactions together with related data from an extensive list of sources to identify and categorize wallets, and transactions. The company serves federal and state and local agencies, as well as enterprise companies and service providers. It has operations in the United States, Germany, Singapore, Australia, Brazil, United Kingdom, France, Canada, Japan, and India. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Petah Tikva, Israel. Cellebrite Mobile Synchronization Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Sun Corporation.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.