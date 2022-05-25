Contrasting Flywire (FLYW) and The Competition

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) is one of 226 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Flywire to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Flywire alerts:

This table compares Flywire and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flywire -13.72% -4.11% -3.22% Flywire Competitors -15.48% -15.22% -6.55%

76.1% of Flywire shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flywire and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Flywire $201.15 million -$28.08 million -36.29 Flywire Competitors $3.24 billion $428.85 million 15.96

Flywire’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Flywire. Flywire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Flywire and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flywire 0 1 9 1 3.00 Flywire Competitors 1401 6881 12230 348 2.55

Flywire presently has a consensus target price of $41.10, indicating a potential upside of 135.94%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 58.56%. Given Flywire’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Flywire is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Flywire beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Flywire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. Flywire Corporation was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. Flywire Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.