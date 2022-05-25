Contrasting Parsons (NYSE:PSN) & Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW)

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) and Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parsons has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Light & Wonder and Parsons, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Light & Wonder 0 0 0 0 N/A Parsons 0 5 2 0 2.29

Light & Wonder currently has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.36%. Parsons has a consensus price target of $40.20, indicating a potential upside of 9.18%. Given Parsons’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Parsons is more favorable than Light & Wonder.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of Light & Wonder shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Parsons shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Light & Wonder shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Parsons shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Light & Wonder and Parsons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Light & Wonder 16.02% -8.77% 2.45% Parsons 2.03% 8.66% 4.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Light & Wonder and Parsons’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Light & Wonder $2.15 billion 2.17 $371.00 million $4.15 11.79 Parsons $3.66 billion 1.04 $64.07 million $0.69 53.36

Light & Wonder has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Parsons. Light & Wonder is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Parsons, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Parsons beats Light & Wonder on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Light & Wonder (Get Rating)

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc., develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, including digital real-money gaming, distribution platforms, content, products, and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. The company also offers software design, development, licensing, maintenance, support services, and technology solutions. Majestic Corporation Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Parsons (Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S. Department of Defense and the United States intelligence community; space and geospatial solutions, such as geospatial intelligence, threat analytics, space situational awareness, small satellite launch and integration, satellite ground systems, fight dynamics, and command, and control solutions to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, National Reconnaissance Office, and multiple units within the U.S. Department of Defense. It also provides missile defense and C5ISR solutions, such as integrated air and missile defense, data fusion and analytics, platform system integration, directed energy, joint all-domain operations, and command and control systems to Defense Intelligence Agency and the U.S. Department of Defense; technology services for energy production systems, aviation, healthcare and bio-surveillance systems, and environmental systems and associated infrastructure, as well as nuclear waste processing and treatment, weapons of mass destruction elimination, program and project management, infectious disease control analytics, and data protection solutions. In addition, the company offers intelligent transportation system management, aviation, rail and transit systems, smart cities software, and critical infrastructure cyber protection to the transportation authorities, rail, and transit entities; engineering services for infrastructure; and program management, and environmental solutions to private-sector industrial clients and public utilities. Parsons Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Centreville, Virginia.

