Contrasting Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) and Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares REE Automotive and Tata Motors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive $10,000.00 51,208.48 -$505.33 million ($1.97) -0.81 Tata Motors $37.38 billion 0.45 -$1.53 billion ($2.01) -13.55

REE Automotive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tata Motors. Tata Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REE Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

REE Automotive has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tata Motors has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.7% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares REE Automotive and Tata Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A -209.95% -183.48% Tata Motors -4.11% -47.88% -7.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for REE Automotive and Tata Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 2 0 3 0 2.20 Tata Motors 1 3 2 0 2.17

REE Automotive presently has a consensus price target of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 347.92%. Given REE Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Tata Motors.

Summary

REE Automotive beats Tata Motors on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

REE Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Tata Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates comprising axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment, as well as provides information technology and vehicle financing services. The company offers its products under the Tata, Daewoo, Fiat, Jaguar, and Land Rover brands. It operates in India, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company Limited and changed its name to Tata Motors Limited in July 2003. Tata Motors Limited was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

