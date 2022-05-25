ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Short Interest Up 1,250.0% in May

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 1,250.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNVVY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised ConvaTec Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 195 ($2.45) to GBX 200 ($2.52) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.65) to GBX 295 ($3.71) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNVVY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.08. 558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

