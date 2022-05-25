Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Lowered to $414.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $459.00 to $414.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COO. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.78.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $341.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $309.43 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $382.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.10.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.