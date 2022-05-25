Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Core Scientific Holding Co. provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co., formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CORZ traded down 0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 3.40. 2,506,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 6.71. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of 3.09 and a 52-week high of 14.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,541,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $4,115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $1,053,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

