Cormark Cuts Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Price Target to C$14.50

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Cormark to C$14.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.76% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th.
Shares of CF traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.88. 86,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,335. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of C$9.54 and a 1-year high of C$16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.40.
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
