Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

CRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 326.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cortexyme during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cortexyme during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cortexyme by 386.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRTX stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. Cortexyme has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $121.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.

