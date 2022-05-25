Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) SVP Francis Brian Barron Sells 50,000 Shares

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Francis Brian Barron also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, May 25th, Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $280,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $263,800.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $252,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.94. 12,628,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,077,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of -0.20. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average is $24.17.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.46.

About Coterra Energy (Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.