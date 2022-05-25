COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Short Interest Down 96.8% in May

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the April 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of COVA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. 782,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,295. COVA Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in COVA Acquisition by 2.1% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 88,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in COVA Acquisition by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in COVA Acquisition by 9.3% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 58,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

