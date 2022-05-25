Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Downgraded by William Blair

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CVET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -65.53 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Covetrus’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Covetrus by 408.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 44,931 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 290.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 237,092 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Covetrus by 37.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after buying an additional 252,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

