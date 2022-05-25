Cowen Begins Coverage on Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WBX. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Wallbox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Shares of Wallbox stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Wallbox has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

