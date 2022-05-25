Cowen Cuts Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $24.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 632,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,102. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 447,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 70,849 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1,420.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 86,647 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

