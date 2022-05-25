Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cracker Barrel have underperformed the industry in the past year. High costs and dismal traffic continue to hurt the company’s performance. Higher labor costs due to increased wages are likely keep profits under pressure. The company is apprehensive regarding incurring inflationary costs. For the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the company expects commodity inflation at approximately 15% and hourly wage inflation in the range of 11-12%. Although comps have increased over the past few quarters, decline in traffic remains a major concern for the company. The company anticipates complete recovery to take time. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2022 have declined in the past 30 days, depicting analysts concern regarding the stock growth potential. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

CBRL stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $90.30 and a 52-week high of $165.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.83.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

