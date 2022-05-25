Craig Hallum Cuts iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Price Target to $7.00

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 309.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IMBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:IMBI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.71. 750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,635. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. iMedia Brands has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

iMedia Brands ( NASDAQ:IMBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.07). iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iMedia Brands will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eyal Lalo bought 390,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $1,200,001.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,223,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,825,583.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tim Peterman bought 32,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $99,999.11. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 622,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,962.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMBI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 184.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 50.1% during the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 333,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 369.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 57,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the third quarter worth about $298,000. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

