Craig Hallum Downgrades Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Hold

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $60.00. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CMCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,615. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 99,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,175,000 after buying an additional 49,287 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

