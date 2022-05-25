Craig Hallum Lowers Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target to $71.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.46% from the stock’s current price.

SKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

SKY traded up $3.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,563. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.92. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $42.68 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,345,000 after buying an additional 356,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,490,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,316,000 after purchasing an additional 167,921 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,013,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,977,000 after purchasing an additional 120,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,829,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,377,000 after purchasing an additional 582,173 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyline Champion (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.