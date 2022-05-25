Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CMCT stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,246. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $160.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.56. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 223.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

