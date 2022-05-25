Credit Suisse Group Lowers ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) to Underperform

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $110.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on ASGN in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised ASGN from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASGN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $100.48 on Wednesday. ASGN has a twelve month low of $91.61 and a twelve month high of $131.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.99.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. ASGN had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASGN will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ASGN by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ASGN by 5.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ASGN by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

