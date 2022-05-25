Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) to “Neutral”

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MOLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Molecular Partners from CHF 22 to CHF 21 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Molecular Partners from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Kempen & Co downgraded shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Shares of MOLN stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74. Molecular Partners has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $32.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the third quarter worth $1,580,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,267,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Partners by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 457,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares during the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

