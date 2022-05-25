Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) to “Neutral”

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MOLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Molecular Partners from CHF 22 to CHF 21 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Molecular Partners from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Kempen & Co downgraded shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.
Shares of MOLN stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74. Molecular Partners has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $32.04.
About Molecular Partners (Get Rating)
Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
