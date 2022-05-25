Credo Technology Group (CRDO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 1st. Analysts expect Credo Technology Group to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Credo Technology Group has set its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.60 million. On average, analysts expect Credo Technology Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $872,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $869,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $708,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $332,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRDO has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

