Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 390 ($4.91) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.57% from the company’s current price.

CRST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 436 ($5.49) to GBX 415 ($5.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.16) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 390 ($4.91) to GBX 310 ($3.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 415.63 ($5.23).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

LON CRST opened at GBX 241.38 ($3.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 262.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 307.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £620.17 million and a P/E ratio of 8.76. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 229.40 ($2.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 469 ($5.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 3.21.

In other news, insider Duncan Cooper purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of £29,100 ($36,617.59).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.