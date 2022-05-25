Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 390 ($4.91) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.57% from the company’s current price.
CRST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 436 ($5.49) to GBX 415 ($5.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.16) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 390 ($4.91) to GBX 310 ($3.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 415.63 ($5.23).
LON CRST opened at GBX 241.38 ($3.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 262.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 307.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £620.17 million and a P/E ratio of 8.76. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 229.40 ($2.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 469 ($5.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 3.21.
Crest Nicholson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.