Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo Acquires 28,909 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 28,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $86,727.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,034,588 shares in the company, valued at $33,103,764. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CXDO stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,931. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.11 million, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.45. Crexendo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.28%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CXDO. Zacks Investment Research cut Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crexendo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crexendo by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 63,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crexendo by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

