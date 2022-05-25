CRH (NYSE:CRH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($59.57) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CRH from €58.00 ($61.70) to €59.00 ($62.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.09.

NYSE:CRH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.33. 549,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.33. CRH has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $54.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 73.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,709,000 after purchasing an additional 287,463 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in CRH by 5.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,270,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after purchasing an additional 268,277 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 886,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after purchasing an additional 258,319 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 3,374.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 200,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after buying an additional 194,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new position in CRH during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

