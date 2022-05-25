Critical Analysis: OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) & Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) and Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.3% of OceanPal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OceanPal and Eagle Bulk Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Bulk Shipping 0 0 4 0 3.00

Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus target price of $73.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.78%. Given Eagle Bulk Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eagle Bulk Shipping is more favorable than OceanPal.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OceanPal and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanPal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eagle Bulk Shipping $594.54 million 1.59 $184.90 million $14.33 4.81

Eagle Bulk Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal.

Profitability

This table compares OceanPal and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanPal N/A N/A N/A Eagle Bulk Shipping 33.43% 40.41% 22.22%

Dividends

OceanPal pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 35.5%. Eagle Bulk Shipping pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Eagle Bulk Shipping pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Eagle Bulk Shipping beats OceanPal on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

OceanPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

OceanPal Inc. focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 29, 2021, its fleet consisted of 3 dry bulk vessels, which include 2 Panamax and 1 Capesize vessels. The company is based in Athens, Greece.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 53 vessels. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

