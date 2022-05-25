Critical Contrast: Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) vs. Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP)

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) and Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Visteon alerts:

This table compares Visteon and Standard Motor Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon 1.65% 13.40% 3.46% Standard Motor Products 6.64% 16.31% 8.16%

76.5% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Visteon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Visteon and Standard Motor Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 2 3 6 0 2.36 Standard Motor Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Visteon presently has a consensus price target of $120.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.15%. Given Visteon’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Visteon is more favorable than Standard Motor Products.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Visteon and Standard Motor Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $2.77 billion 1.02 $41.00 million $1.65 61.21 Standard Motor Products $1.30 billion 0.65 $90.89 million $3.97 9.72

Standard Motor Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Visteon. Standard Motor Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Visteon has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Motor Products has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Standard Motor Products beats Visteon on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Visteon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding. It also offers wired and wireless battery management systems; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; and head-up displays. In addition, the company provides SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller; DriveCore, a platform for addressing multiple levels of vehicle automation; and body domain modules, which integrate various functions, such as central gateway, body controls, comfort, and vehicle access solutions into one device. Visteon Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands. This segment's products include electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, fuel injectors, anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors. The Temperature Control segment provides components for the temperature control systems, engine cooling systems, power window accessories, and windshield washer systems of motor vehicles under the Four Seasons, ACI, Hayden, Factory Air, and Maxair brands. This segment also provides air conditioning compressors and repair kits, clutch and hose assemblies, blower and radiator fan motors, filter dryers, evaporators, accumulators, thermal expansion devices, heater valves and cores, A/C service tools and chemicals, fan assemblies and clutches, oil coolers, window lift motors, window regulators and assemblies, and windshield washer pumps. The company sells its products to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, and original equipment service part operations and manufacturers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Asia, and other Latin American countries. Standard Motor Products, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.