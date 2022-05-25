CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.89.

CRWD traded up $6.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.64. 4,479,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,052,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.65 and a 200 day moving average of $198.85. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $2,141,231.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

