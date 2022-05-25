CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.12 Per Share

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08.

CTO Realty Growth stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.68. The company had a trading volume of 28,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,194. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $390.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Shares of CTO Realty Growth are going to split before the market opens on Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 1st.

CTO Realty Growth ( NYSEAMERICAN:CTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, CAO Lisa Vorakoun sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $44,815.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,924 shares in the company, valued at $256,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 9,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,401.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 855,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,629,446.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 32,473 shares of company stock worth $594,985 and have sold 3,361 shares worth $192,465. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth about $152,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 35.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.