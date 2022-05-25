CubeSmart (CUBE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) in the last few weeks:

5/23/2022 – CubeSmart was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

5/17/2022 – CubeSmart was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/16/2022 – CubeSmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $48.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – CubeSmart was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/22/2022 – CubeSmart was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/13/2022 – CubeSmart was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/4/2022 – CubeSmart had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – CubeSmart is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CUBE traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.23. 2,769,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.24. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth $740,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth $137,023,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at $2,002,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at $38,340,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

